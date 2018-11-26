5 Guinness World Records that you didn’t know were held by footballers

Every week of the football season, supporters up and down their respective countries cheer on their heroes. These elite level athletes play the game in a way that mere mortals can only dream of.

Away from the action, some have perfected other talents and have even managed to secure Guinness World Records for a variety of interesting challenges.

Here are five, ranked in order of difficulty.

5. Most football volleys in one minute – Dele Alli

Back in February of 2017 at Tottenham’s training ground, Dele Alli and Georges-Kévin N’Koudou were tasked with scoring the most volleys in one minute.

The least that they had to score in order to get the record was 20, and the latter would supply each delivery via a short chip, with Alli theoretically rifling home.

England midfielder Alli missed a few, generally because of a poor delivery from N’Koudou, but in terms of difficulty, he barely had to move to connect and managed the 20 with ease.

4. Longest football drop kick – Ederson

With only three attempts to get it right, Manchester City’s Ederson de Moraes was under pressure before his record attempt for the longest football drop kick had even begun.

A mark of 75 metres was the record to beat, with the proviso that the kick must take place behind a kicking line and the foot cannot go over that line during the attempt. Furthermore, wind speed couldn’t be at more than five metres a second.

The first two attempts dropped well short, and Guinness World Records adjudicator Adam Brown, who was on hand to monitor the record, must’ve thought his journey to the Etihad Campus was going to be a wasted one.

However, on the third and final attempt, Ederson launched the ball more centrally than the previous two and grabbed the new record by just 35cm (75.35 m or 247 ft 2 in).

3. Highest altitude football dropped and controlled – Theo Walcott

Controlling a ball dropped from a crane some 34 metres up in the air doesn’t sound too difficult, but when one considers the velocity with which the ball travels, it makes the record for the highest altitude football dropped and controlled more dificult than it first appears.

John Farnworth, a multiple record-breaking freestyle footballer had held the record at 32 metres before Arsenal’s Theo Walcott beat it by two metres in a challenge at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground where Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal and Francis Coquelin also tried their luck.

At a height equivalent to five two-storey houses, that’s some feat.

2. Most volley passes in 30 seconds by a pair – Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas has two world records, his first coming on 31 December 2016 when he became the quickest player in the Premier League to reach 100 assists.

In just his 293rd EPL match, against Stoke, he set up Willian to score, thereby achieving the mark 74 games faster than Ryan Giggs.

His second record came on the set of Sky 1’s ‘A League of Their Own’ in July 2017.

The midfielder, appearing alongside regular team captain and former England and Liverpool midfielder Along with Jamie Redknapp, one of the team captain’s on the show, he became the joint holder of ‘The most volley passes in 30 seconds by a pair.’

In that relatively short space of time, they completed 15 successful volley passes. Sound easy? Give it a go yourself!

1. Most between the leg figure eights with a football in 30 seconds – Dele Alli

Like Cesc, Dele Alli also has a second record, and this one was for ‘The most between the leg figure eights with a football in 30 seconds.’

On the same day as his volley record was achieved, Alli, again partnering with Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, tried this much more difficult challenge.

Essentially, it was nutmegging the Frenchman from one side then bringing the ball around the leg to nutmeg him from the other side, thereby completing a figure of eight.

The accuracy required to complete even one needed to be on point, and a few practice attempts were far from successful.

For Alli to then get eight in 30 seconds is remarkable.