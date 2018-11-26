Football is more than just a game now. The amount of money around it makes football more than just a sport. This is a corporate world in itself and just like in a corporate setup, there are some employees who do not earn as much as they deserve. So, here are five footballers who we think deserve a pay rise.

#5 Joe Gomez – £30,000 per week

The Liverpool youngster is having a breakthrough year with the Merseyside outfit and has displaced Dejan Lovren as the club’s first-choice centre-back partnering Virgil Van Dijk.

The Englishman, however, earns only £30,000 per week at Liverpool at the moment. Given the way he has been performing of late, he should get a pay hike very soon.

#4 Aymeric Laporte – £65,000 per week

It is quite baffling that Adil Rami has a World Cup-winner medal but Aymeric Laporte doesn’t. The French centre-back is yet to play for the national team but has already established himself as one of the best defenders in the game.

According to reports, the former Athletic Bilbao defender earns only £65,000 per week at the Etihad. Almost every one of his teammates make more money than him.

#3 Samuel Umtiti – £75,000 per week

Are you following the pattern here? Three players in and all three are defenders. It is quite absurd that some of the best defenders in the world aren’t paid as much as they deserve.

And Umtiti is definitely one of them. The Barcelona and France centre-back is a starter for both club and country but reportedly earns only £75,000 per week at the Camp Nou.

#2 Casemiro – £90,000 per week

If one is asked to compile a list of the three best holding midfielders in the game, Casemiro is sure to find a place in it. He has established himself as a brilliant destroyer for both Real Madrid and Brazil.

However, the Brazilian’s wages don’t match up with the caliber he possesses. He reportedly earns £90,000 per- eek with Los Blancos, which is clearly not enough for someone of his reputation.

#1 Christian Eriksen – £75,000 per week.



And perhaps the most underpaid player in the world of football is Christian Eriksen. The Dane is one of the best controllers in the game right now. His presence has made Spurs a much better team – which is very apparent now.

The sad part, however, is that he earns just £75,000 per week. He would easily earn more than double that in any top European club. The Lilywhites, meanwhile, are trying to make him sign an extension but talks are currently in stagnation.