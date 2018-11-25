Watch: Video shows violence from inside the Boca Juniors’ bus, as they are stoned by River Plate fans

Football took a turn for the worse last night, when River Plate fans stoned the Boca Juniors’ team bus, ahead of their match. Several Boca players were injured in the attack, and the match was completely abandoned. And now, a new video has emerged showing the scenes of violence from inside the bus.

The video, courtesy of La Tuittera via Sports journalist Mootaz Chehade, shows the video from inside the bus. In the video, one can see the exact moment the stones are pelted towards the players.

Video shows Boca Juniors bus from inside during the attack. pic.twitter.com/d4CDJWylLO — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) November 24, 2018

Pablo Perez, one of the Boca Juniors’ players who sustained an eye injury can also be seen in the video. The 33-year-old central midfielder can be seen to the front of the bus with his injured eye shut.

Furthermore, another video shows the damage taken by the bus during the attack, several of the glasses broken.

Boca Juniors team bus from inside, shows the huge damage that took place. pic.twitter.com/6q5Qq6VAgx — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) November 24, 2018

Despite the attack, CONMEBOL wanted the match to go on as scheduled. However, it was postponed after River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo personally went and asked for it not to be played.

The Copa Libertadores final will now be played on Sunday, November 25.