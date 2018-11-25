Jurgen Klopp chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate is one that has raged on for a decade and will continue to do so long after the two legends retire. While there is no clearcut winner, with fans and pundits alike divided in their final decision on who the better player is, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has weighed in with his two cents on the matter.

Klopp was hesitant at first but ultimately gave his verdict, picking the Argentine superstar over the Portuguese icon.

While speaking to Sky Germany, Klopp said: “That’s unfair again — just like [choosing between] the Champions League or Premier League! But I would go with Lionel. Although I adore both!”

Both Messi and Ronaldo have won five Ballon d’Ors each, maintaining a stranglehold on the award that no-one has been able to break for the last 10 years. However, that might just come to an end this time around, with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric leading the race for the coveted trophy after a stellar domestic and international season.

Klopp, meanwhile, was also asked to pick between winning the Champions League or the Premier League, to which his response was, “Liverpool didn’t do it [win the Premier League] yet. For me personally, it wouldn’t make such a difference, I would like to have both, that would be my favourite option.”