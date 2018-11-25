Copa Libertadores final delayed after Boca bus attacked

River Plate fans showered the Boca Juniors team bus with objects as it arrived at El Monumental for the Copa Libertadores final.

The Copa Libertadores final second leg has been delayed by at least an hour and could still be suspended after the Boca Juniors team bus came under attack from River Plate fans.

The fierce rivals are set to play in one of the most hotly contested matches in their history on Saturday, with the sides level at 2-2 after the first leg.

Boca fans gathered in numbers to wave their players off to the other side of the city, but the reception was nowhere near as friendly on their arrival.

Alarming images showed bus windows have been smashed after being struck by missiles, while there were suggestions some of the players were affected by the use of pepper spray as police tried to control the situation.

Discussions between the clubs and CONMEBOL resulted in the match being delayed until at least 1800 local time (2100 GMT) as stunned Boca players received treatment in the dressing room

Videos showed some Boca players struggling with their breathing, while Gonzalo Lamardo and Pablo Perez – who appeared to have cuts on his arm – were reportedly transferred to hospital for further attention.