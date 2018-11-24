Reports: Real Madrid beat Barcelona in race for Brazilian starlet

Reports suggest that Real Madrid have beaten arch-rivals FC Barcelona to the signing of ‘new Neymar’, Pedrinho. The 20-year-old is expected to cost Madrid around 50 million if the Spanish giants do indeed push forward with the deal.

Sport reports that Barcelona have backed out of a deal to sign Corinthians starlet Pedrinho, allowing Madrid to approach the player freely. The report continues to suggest that the reason for Barcelona’s withdrawal was due to the signing of Malcom, who they acquired from Bordeaux in the summer.

As a result, Real Madrid now have a free pass to the 20-year-old, who will cost them around 50 Million Dollars.

Pedrinho is the latest South American starlet to emerge on the radar of Real Madrid, who are continuing their search for the next ‘Neymar’. Los Galacticos have signed Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo and are also in contact with River Plate for Exequiel Palacios.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the move is being pushed forward by Ronaldo Nazario, the former Real Madrid and Barcelona man who is now the majority Shareholder of La Liga club Real Valladolid. It is understood that the Brazilian is already planning to borrow Pedrinho on loan for Valladolid, once he makes the move to Spain.

Fox Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5