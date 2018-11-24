5 big clubs in high need of signing players in January

The January transfer window is a little more than a month away, as things stand. Rumours are already flying in from all around, keeping the rumour mill ticking. Teams are already looking to tie up deals for possible targets in an attempt to bolster their squad.

Soon enough, in no time at all, the window will be upon us. And clubs will try making as many deals as possible to satiate their demands, despite the winter window not being the best time to do business. But we look at teams that are in big need to make signings this January.

5. Paris Saint-Germain

The French giants always seem to be looking to challenge for the UEFA Champions League, but end up falling short in the late stages in one way or another. This season, it’s their lack of depth that can cost them going far in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel has a very thin midfield at his disposal. He’s been resorting to using Marquinhos as a defensive midfielder a lot of times, with Christopher Nkunku been handed more first team action and Moussa Diaby also slowly becoming a first team player.

But apart from those, Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot are PSG’s only proper central midfielders, with Lassana Diarra not being used and Giovani Lo Celso loaned out to Real Betis.

With Rabiot not signing an extension, PSG would need reinforcements. With Sergey Milinkovic-Savic being linked to the club last summer, Tuchel would look to bolster his midfield in January.

4. Bayern Munich

The Bavarians were fittingly outclassed by Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion recently and they have been struggling since the start of the season. They have failed to replace Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery as well as they would have wanted and their midfield seems to get overrun way too quickly for the defence to cover up for it.

Niko Kovac has to take a little blame on himself too as he’s rotated his side too much, but he’s still getting to grips with a massive club. His side are currently fifth in the league and in clear need for improvements. The seven-point gap between them and Dortmund isn’t impossible to scale and some vital signings could make the difference in the campaign for Bayern Munich.

3. Real Madrid

It will be fair to say that this has been a disastrous season for Real Madrid so far. Not because they took a hammering at the hands of Barcelona, but because they are sixth in the league, four points off Barcelona. The exit of Ronaldo has taken a lot away from them, not just in terms of goals, but in terms of giving their all.

Luka Modric himself has again been linked with a move to Inter Milan and while it may not happen in January, it might happen in the summer. Real will have to be ready for it and would have to try getting a goalscorer in January because they just aren’t scoring enough goals this season. Injury issues have been a big concern too.

With the gap just four points, it is clearly not an invincible lead. Real could make a difference if they make the right signings in January.

2. Manchester United

It’s a well-documented fact by now that Jose Mourinho was not allowed to make a defensive signing this past summer by the Manchester United board. That has not helped his side at all and it has been a big reason for why United currently sit eighth in the Premier League.

The title is already gone out of reach, but the top four could still be within reach. The Red Devils are currently seven points off fourth-placed Tottenham and any slip up from Mauricio Pochettino’s men could lead to United capitalizing.

That, if they shore up their backline. Victor Lindelof has been impressive in the last few games, but United desperately need another top centre-half alongside him.

Nikola Milenkovic and Joachim Andersen are being linked and it is clear that United could make a signing in January.

1. AC Milan

The Rossoneri are currently enduring a bad injury crisis. They are very short of options in midfield and heading into the business end of the season, they would want to finish inside the top four.

While they have already signed Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo in Brazil, they need more players in there to make them capable enough for genuinely challenging for the top four.

While they have to keep in mind that the likes of Roma and Lazio will not keep quiet in the winter and they too would improve. Milan can’t stagnate and would have to make key signings in January in possibly every department. Rino Gattuso is close to imposing his authority over a side that has been inconsistent but has shown signs of fight by winning games late.

Eric Bailly and Fabinho are being linked with a move to the Rossoneri, which makes it clear that Leonardo will take a dip in the January window.