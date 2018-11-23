Barcelona legend Xavi predicts Ballon d’Or winner

Former Barcelona maestro Xavi Hernandez has given his verdict on who should win the Ballon d’Or. Usually, the former World Cup winning midfielder would have picked Lionel Messi as his choice.

However, there seems to be a change of wind even for him. The former Euro-winning superstar claimed that giving the award to Luka Modric would be a fair decision because he has won three Champions League titles in a row while also topping it off with a spot in the World Cup final.

“Why not Modric?” Xavi told Spanish radio network Cadena SER, per Marca.

“He has won three Champions Leagues in the last three years and was a World Cup finalist. It’d also be fair.”

He didn’t stop with his suggestions there, though, as he also believes that important members of France’s World Cup-winning squad should have a shot at the prestigious honour.

Xavi actually thinks that giving the award to a French star would be the “fairest” thing to do as the World Cup is the most important trophy. He also brought up the global discontent when a Spanish player wasn’t given the honour in 2010 to get his point across.

“The fairest decision would be to give it to a French player because the World Cup means a lot,” he added.

“We all complained in 2010 because a Spaniard didn’t get it. We need to be fair now. The World Cup is the most important thing.”

Finally, Xavi argued that while people are more vocal about Raphael Varane winning the award, he thinks that Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe are the outright stars of the French team.

“If you look at their team then Antoine Griezmann was the star. People talk about Raphael Varane, but if you look at France then you see Griezmann or Kylian Mbappe.”

The Ballon d’Or gala will take place on the 3rd of December as Luka Modric seems to be the front runner to win the award at the moment.