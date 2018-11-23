New rules set to be announced in World football

A set of new rules might be announced soon in world football which will change a lot of what goes on the football field. While the rules regarding substitution might be altered, there can be some changes in the handball rule too.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), the body that determines laws of the game have proposed some new ideas which can be implemented in the near future.

The rules regarding substitution will be changed to cut down on time-wasting by the team getting their desired result from the match. The new law states, ‘Substitutes will must leave the football pitch from/at the nearest goal line or sideline instead of walking to their technical area.’

This move will considerably cut down on the time being wasted by players, who casually trudge down to their technical areas for getting substituted, thus running down the clock in their own way. Another modification in the substitution rule can be made under which teams cannot make subs during the injury time.

The IFAB has also suggested rule changes as far as handballs are concerned. The football law governing body wants “more precise and detailed wording for the different types of handball offences” with special attention to accidental handballs.

Referees, in recent history, have awarded free-kicks and penalties for ‘non-deliberate’ handballs, or more precisely when the ball hits the hand and not the other way round, as well. The change would see only those handballs called out when the arm/hand of the player concerned is in an unnatural position.

Other suggestion includes taking down the ABBA method of penalty shoot-out, where team A takes the first penalty and team B takes the second and third and team A comes back to take the fourth and fifth and so on. This system has been termed ‘too complicated’ and might be taken off soon.