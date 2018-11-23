Brazil legend names world’s three best right backs

Brazilian legend Cafu has named the players he thinks are the best right backs in the world as of right now, and the choices are quite interesting.

The Brazilian has told The Mirror that he feels Danilo, Dani Alves and Daniel Carvajal are among the best in the business right now, and may well be the best in the right back position as well.

Cafu was one of the greatest right backs in the world in his own right, and won the World Cup with Brazil while playing in that position. He also had a stellar club career, that saw him win top honors with Italian side AC Milan.

Speaking in the interview, Cafu offered some insight on his choices.

“At the moment, Daniel Alves, Dani Carvajal and Danilo are in my opinion the best right-back players. Among them, Daniel Alves is probably the one with the style of play most similar to mine.”

His decision to leave out Kyle Walker of Manchester City and include his teammate Danilo is an interesting one, considering the latter has played much fewer games this season, but who is going to argue with one of the best defenders world football has ever seen.