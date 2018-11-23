Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos picks his favourite for Ballon d’Or

With the Ballon d’Or gala a little less than a fortnight away, everyone in the footballing world, from legends to current players and coaches have been voicing their opinion about who they think will win the prestigious trophy. Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos has joined that growing list as well.

Carlos, who spent 11 years at Real Madrid between 1996 and 2007, is currently an ambassador of the club and is also the technical advisor for Real’syouth teams. When quizzed who he thinks will be lifting the gong come December 3, the Brazilian took Luka Modric’s name.

Modric was instrumental in Croatia’s run to the World cup final and was one of the protagonists in Real Madrid’s third consecutive Champions League title victory. For his incredible on-field performances in the year, he was also awarded the FIFA Best Male Player award earlier this year.

“Luka Modric is the favourite for me, now he’s physically better and he’s going to be at his best again,” Carlos said.

Along with Modric, three French players – Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe are considered favourites for the Ballon d’Or. The general consensus is that finally, after 10 years, the award will go to a player who doesn’t go by the name Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reports have emerged recently that it would actually be the Croatian maestro who will get to lay hands on the Ballon d’Or trophy during the gala in Paris on 3rd December. However, it remains to be seen whether there is any truth in the reports.