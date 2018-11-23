Reports: Ballon d’Or winner leaked

The Ballon d’Or gala, which is supposed to be held on 3rd December in Paris, has quite a few favourites for the coveted individual award – Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane and Luka Modric.

There have been a plethora of reports in the recent past revealing the name of to-be Ballon d’Or winner. And recent reports from Cuatro claim that it would indeed be Croatia and Real Madrid’s Modric who will walk away with the gong come December 3rd.

🚨Alerta Balón de Oro🚨 Según ha podido saber Deportes Cuatro, Luka Modric será el próximo ganador del Balón de Orohttps://t.co/GdqXKdVB5K — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) November 22, 2018

The Croatian midfielder was given the FIFA Best award earlier this year for his achievements on the football field. Modric was instrumental in Real Madrid’s third consecutive Champions League victory and led Croatia to the final of FIFA World Cup in Russia. For his performance in the World Cup, the 33-year-old was awarded the Golden Ball as well.

Claims have been made recently that the Ballon d’Or winner will be from Madrid which takes Paris Saint-Germain’s Mbappe and five-time winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo out of the equation and leaves us with three names – Modric, Varane and Griezmann.

While Varane was a part of both the Champions League and World Cup winning sides this year, Griezmann won the World Cup along with the Europa League. However, recent reports have only strengthened claims that Modric does deserve the award given to the best male footballer of the calendar year.