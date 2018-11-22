5 Guinness World Records held by Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a world-renowned athlete and has a plethora of records to his name. Not only on-field but off the field as well the Portuguese has smashed various records and is now the proud owner of them.

Here FOX Sports Asia looks at five Guinness World Records which the Juventus superstar holds currently.

Most liked person on Facebook

Ronaldo’s popularity is second to none. Among the sportspersons on the planet, the former Manchester United star has scaled a height which athletes can only dream of reaching.

As of 22nd November 2018, the Portuguese is the most liked person on Facebook with 122,608,583 likes. Ronaldo has held this record since 2016.

Most consecutive Champions League matches scored in

Ronaldo is unarguably the greatest Champions League player in the history of the sport. With 121 goals in 155 games, he is the all-time top scorer of the competition. His greatest rival Lionel Messi is second on the list with 105 goals in 127 appearances.

Not only that, the Juventus forward is the proud holder of the record for most consecutive Champions League matches scored in. Ronaldo’s stellar goal-scoring run started in the 2016/17 CL final against Juventus where he scored a brace.

He then went on to score for 10 more consecutive CL matches, taking up his tally to 11 consecutive CL matches where he scored at least a goal.

Most viewed Wikipedia page for an athlete (Male)

The former Real Madrid superstar has the most viewed Wikipedia page for male athletes. Between 1st December 2007 and 30th June 2016, Ronaldo’s page attracted over 48 trillion views.

The mind-boggling number only adds to the forward’s legacy who still has a lot left in his tank and more records will definitely follow soon.

Most successful penalties taken by a player in La Liga

It’s a known fact that whichever club Ronaldo joins, he becomes the designated penalty taker. During his nine-year stay at Real Madrid, the 33-year-old took as many as 72 penalties – a La Liga record in itself.

Moreover, he scored from 61 of those spot-kicks, making him the player with most penalties scored in the Spanish top flight. He is five goals clear of Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez’s record of 56 successful penalties.

Oldest player to bag a FIFA World Cup hat-trick

Full-time #WorldCupRussis2018

Draw 3⃣#POR⁠ ⁠🇵🇹 vs 3⃣#ESP🇪🇸 #WorldCup What. A. Game. Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick as Portugal and Spain each get a point. #WorldCup⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/Oko63JD3aK — The Baron Fredman (@TheBaronFredman) June 15, 2018

Earlier this year, Ronaldo also became the oldest player to bag a hat-trick at the biggest stages of them all – the FIFA World Cup. During Portugal’s opening group stage match in Russia, that too against Iberian neighbours and former World Champions Spain, he achieved the record.

One penalty, a goal from open play and a free-kick in the dying embers of the game to equalise for his side completed Ronaldo’s hat-trick. In doing so, he became the oldest player to score three goals in a World Cup match at 33 years and 130 days. Quite a feat!