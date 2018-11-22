Chelsea legend Drogba confirms retirement at 40

The striker was expected to quit at the end of Phoenix Rising’s 2018 season and Didier Drogba has confirmed his retirement aged 40.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has confirmed he is retiring from football at the age of 40.

The former Ivory Coast striker featured for Phoenix Rising in the 2018 United Soccer League (USL) season but will not play on.

Rising, for whom Drogba is a co-owner, lost to Louisville City in the USL Cup final earlier this month, which proved his final match.

Drogba earlier indicated this would be his final year as a professional and the two-time African Footballer of the Year announced his decision on Wednesday.

“After 20 years, I have decided to put an end to my playing career,” he told BBC World Service’s Sportshour.

“It’s the best way to end, helping some young talent to develop.

“To give something back to the game was the best way to finish as I have learned so much in the game.”

We hope you’ve had a great 40th birthday, @didierdrogba! pic.twitter.com/WNoRF8eOEG — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 11, 2018

Drogba won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three EFL Cups, proving a talisman for the Blues on occasions.

He scored the winning penalty in the 2012 Champions League final, defeating Bayern Munich and earning Chelsea their first title in the competition.

Drogba also reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on two occasions and won a Super Lig title with Galatasaray after leaving Chelsea in 2012.