5 highest-valued U21 players in the world

In modern day football, the value of a player just keeps skyrocketing with each passing season. As a player develops his talents and improves as a footballer, his value also increases. These days, even relative newcomers have astronomical values. On that note, FOX Sports Asia looks at five of the highest valued U21 players in the world.

#5 Kai Havertz (€55 million)

Kai Havertz might not be as popular as some of the other players listed here but he is definitely among the most talented ones. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is a starter for his club despite being just 20 years old.

His value is €55 million at the moment and the fact that he has three goals and two assists in 11 Bundesliga games shows that he is totally worth it.

#4 Marcus Rashford (€65 million)

The Manchester United star has endured a difficult campaign so far this season but it hasn’t dropped his value at all. The Englishman hasn’t been able to establish himself as a starter for his club and his task has become harder with Anthony Martial’s recent rise.

Currently, the United youngster is valued at €65 million. However, he must improve on his tally of two goals and an assist in 9 league games to prevent his value from spiraling downwards.

#3 Ousmane Dembele (€80 million)

Another player that is struggling this season is Ousmane Dembele. There is no doubt that he is among the most talented youngsters in the world but his lack of mental fortitude has become a cause for concern.

Nonetheless, the Frenchman is valued at €80 million and has scored 4 goals in 11 La Liga games while also providing an assist in the process. He too needs to pick up his game to prevent his stock from falling.

#2 Gabriel Jesus (€80 million)

The Brazilian youngster has already established himself as one of the best forwards in the world. He might be only 21 years old but plays with a maturity beyond his age.

He has scored only one goal in the Premier League in 9 games but it must be noted that he has played only 295 minutes so far this season. Jesus is currently valued at €80 million.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (€180 million)

Was there any doubt as to who would occupy top spot? Kylian Mbappe is the second-most expensive player in the world. He is rated at a whopping €180 million, which was the amount PSG signed him for, and there is a good reason for it.

The French World Cup winner has played in 9 league games so far and has a staggering 11 goals along with 5 assists. He has already reached a superhuman level in the league and only time will tell how high he can actually go.

(All stats taken from Transfermarkt)