Reports: Former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui emerges as surprise candidate for National Team

Julen Lopetegui has had a torrid six months. The Spaniard was first fired as the head coach of the Spanish national team. Just five months later, he was sacked as the manager of Real Madrid. However, if reports are to be believed, Lopetegui won’t be without a job for long, with the USA national team hoping to bring him on board.

Lopetegui will go down in Real Madrid history for all the wrong reasons. The Spaniard oversaw Los Galacticos in a tough transition period, during which time he had to deal with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Nevertheless, Lopetegui drove a Ronaldo-less Madrid to the worst goal drought in their history and was sacked after a 5-1 thrashing in the El Clasico.

Just five months prior, the Spanish coach was sacked on the eve of the 2018 FIFA World Cup by the national team, for taking the Madrid job while still in-charge.

However, AS are now reporting that Lopetegui won’t be out of a job for long, with the USA National Team looking at him to take over the vacant managerial position.

The USA National Team are themselves without a coach after back-to-back sackings of Jurgen Klinsmann and Bruce Arena. They are currently being led by interim manager Dave Sarachan who himself admitted that his time as the head coach might soon be coming to an end.

However, some contradicting reports from Sports Illustrated state that it was Lopetegui who approached USA for the vacant position, only to be turned down by the federation.

Lopetegui had a terrific record as the manager of the Spanish National Team, as he led his side to a 20-game unbeaten streak.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5