Stats show Cristiano Ronaldo to pip Lionel Messi to finish as 2018 top scorer

The Ronaldo-Messi debate seems to have no end. Both the superstars are on five Ballon d’Or each and it looks set to stay that way. However, fans have since found a new metric to compare the two- Goals Scored in a season! And with the statistical calculation of one Reddit user, we might know who wins the race to finish as the top scorer in 2018.

As it stands, Lionel Messi leads the charts of goals scored during the calendar year. Messi has netted 44 times in 47 games, 1 more than his closest competitor- Cristiano Ronaldo. However, there is still a month to go till the year ends.

And so, one Reddit user, who goes by the username- kazcmot, put the statistical tools to use in order to calculate how many ‘potential’ goals the duo can still score this year, based on their goal per game ratio (Goals scored/ Games played).

As it turns out, it is the Portuguese forward who will edge out his Argentinian arch-nemesis by one goal, to finish top scorer this year.

Ronaldo didn’t enjoy the best of starts last season, but seemed to have found his form just as the year turned. He then went on to score 43 goals in 44 games across two leagues having a superior goal/game ration than Messi.

If the math turns out to be correct, Ronaldo will finish 2018 with 52 goals, one more than Messi despite having played two games less.