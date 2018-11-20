Guendouzi underlines desire to represent France

Morocco have made enquiries over Matteo Guendouzi but the Arsenal midfielder insists his international future lies with France.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye with some all-action displays for Unai Emery’s side since joining from Lorient during the close season.

Guendouzi has represented France at every age-group level from Under-18 upwards and made his first appearances for the Under-21 side against Croatia and Spain over the past week.

His Moroccan heritage means Guendouzi’s international options remain open until he plays a competitive game for Les Bleus.

Speaking after Monday’s 1-1 draw against Spain, he told Canal+ that representing the country of his birth remains a huge motivation.

“Since I was young, I’ve always played with the French teams, it’s a dream to play with France A,” he said.

“And I’m hoping to get there, it’s a dream for me. to make it happen.”