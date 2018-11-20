Real Madrid target Manchester United and Tottenham stars as rebuild continues

Real Madrid were dealt a massive blow when Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the Spanish club in the summer. The Portugal international left a void in Los Blancos forward line, which is yet to be filled. Madrid’s search for a suitable replacement has led them to Manchester, and they are now hoping to conclude a deal for United youngster Marcus Rashford.

After a terrible start to the season, Real Madrid look far more stable under new manager Santiago Solari. The former Castilla coach has had an instant impact since taking over, and has seen Los Blancos go four games unbeaten across all competitions.

However, Solari is still looking to get some new players in to increase his attacking options and fill in the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo. One name which has come up for the same is Marcus Rashford, with The Sun reporting that Madrid are planning a £50 Million offer.

The 21-year-old striker had a brilliant start to his Manchester United career under Louis Van Gaal but has since fallen behind the pecking order; with the current manager Jose Mourinho opting to deploy him wide.

Another name who is linked with the Galacticos is Tottenham’s Chrisitan Eriksen, who is being eyed as a replacement for Luka Modric; who himself has been linked strongly with Inter Milan in the last few months.

Eriksen’s current deal ends in 2020 and Spurs could be forced to sell their star player for just £40 Million.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5