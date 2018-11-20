Why Cristiano Ronaldo got angry when Mesut Ozil left Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed some of his best years in a Real Madrid shirt when Mesut Ozil played behind him. The German playmaker formed an impressive partnership with his teammate and supplied him with countless assists. As a result, the decision to let Ozil walk out of the Bernabeu didn’t sit well with Ronaldo, who was revealed to be angry at the decision.

On the last day of the 2013 Summer transfer window, Arsenal looked to have completed a stunning coup, as they captured German star Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid. The playmaker had been on the books of Real Madrid from 2010 till 2013 but was finally let go due to the arrival of Luka Modric.

One player, who didn’t take well to the sale of Ozil was Cristiano Ronaldo, who had formed a special on-pitch bond with the German international.

According to various sources, Ozil revealed what Ronaldo had to say about his departure:

“The sale of Ozil is very bad news for me. He was the player who best knew my moves in front of goal, I’m angry about Ozil leaving.”

The German playmaker’s quick departure did leave fans perplexed. But none more so that the man himself.

“At the weekend I was sure that I would stay at Real Madrid but then I realised that I didn’t have the confidence of the coach or the board.

“I am the kind of player that needs this faith and that is what I felt from Arsenal and that is why I joined them,” said Ozil.

The Arsenal man did leave Real Madrid on a high note, grabbing 26 league assists in his final season. He had also assisted 25 and 19 times respectively in his first two seasons.