Sergio Ramos ‘likes’ Instagram post of Dejan Lovren crying as feud escalates

The distasteful feud between Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and Liverpool centre–back Dejan Lovren has taken another ugly twist, with Ramos appearing to have liked an Instagram post that poked fun at the Croat.

The war between Ramos and Liverpool players began in the Champions League final earlier this year, when the Spaniard was accused of intentionally injuring star forward Mohamed Salah which may have contributed to the Reds’ defeat on the night.

Things have only escalated since then with Lovren taking to Instagram to rant against Ramos following the pair’s meeting in the UEFA Nations League clash between Spain and Croatia – one in which Ramos was at the receiving end of a nasty elbow from the Liverpool defender although it looked accidental on replay.

After the match, Lovren took another swipe at Ramos by calling him a p***y and mocking Spain for the defeat.

However, Ramos it appears has not taken the jibe lying down, and has liked an Instagram post featuring the two. In the picture, the Spaniard can be seen holding aloft the Champions League trophy while Lovren looks on in tears.

Sergio Ramos you loveable sh*thouse 😂 pic.twitter.com/obAbbXxCr4 — United Xtra (@utdxtra) November 18, 2018

Whether this feud ever flames out only time will tell but it will be interesting to see how the two behave if Liverpool cross swords with Madrid in the Champions League later this season.