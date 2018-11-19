Watch: Alvaro Morata produces ‘Miss of the Season’ contender

Right when it seemed that Alvaro Morata had finally found his old form back, he went on to produce one of the misses of the season.

Alvaro Morata has had a tough year. The Spaniard moved from Real Madrid to Chelsea for a club record fee last summer. After promising signs early on, the striker’s form quickly declined, and he finished his first full-season in England with just 15 goals in 48 appearances.

As a result of his poor form, the Spaniard also lost his spot in the Chelsea team to Olivier Giroud. He was also snubbed by Spain for a FIFA World Cup birth.

However, since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri, Morata had looked a man reborn.

After somewhat struggling earlier in the season, Morata soon found his finishing touch and went on to score 5 times in 10 league appearances. 4 of those 5 coming in the last five matches.

Alvaro Morata ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/02Cca7juN6 — Simeon 🤙🏾 (@SimSpeaks) November 19, 2018

Owing to his good form, Morata also earned a call back to the Spanish national side and was chosen to lead the line in their match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

With many expecting Morata to find the net for his national side once again, he went on to produce one of the worst misses ever seen.

The Chelsea forward saw the ball fall to him via a deflection. However, with the goal gaping, and Morata just yards out, he somehow managed to flash his shot across the goal rather than into the net.

Thankfully for the Spaniard, youngster Brais Mendez saved the day, when he netted a debut goal in the 78th minute. Spain went on to win the match by a goal to nil.