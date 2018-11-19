Reports: Juventus identify perfect ‘play maker’ to assist Cristiano Ronaldo

As it is, Cristiano Ronaldo can do a lot of damage without the assistance of his teammates. Nevertheless, Juventus are still hoping to bring in a playmaker to slot in behind the front man and become a creative outlet. Their search has led them to Tottenham’s Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen, with the Bianconeri set to submit a bit in January.

Juventus have enjoyed a stunning start to their Serie A campaign with the help of new signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The ‘Old Lady’ sit on top of the league table, having registered 11 wins and 1 draw in 12 games. Ronaldo himself has helped the Bianconeri by scoring 8 goals in the league so far and 9 overall.

However, the Serie A league leaders have since suffered somewhat of an injury crisis, with several of their star players spending time repeatedly on the sidelines. Furthermore, injuries to Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic have accelerated Juventus’ search for a new midfielder.

And while PSG’s Adrien Rabiot and Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey have been touted as potential signings in the past few weeks, the Italian giants have instead decided to make a move for Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen; according to Calciomercato.

Eriksen’s contract with Tottenham is valid only until 2020. But reports now suggest that the Denmark international could be looking for a way out before his current deal ends.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5