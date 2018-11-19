Reports: Manchester United looking to bring in talented Serie A midfielder

Despite already having the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, and Andreas Perreira in midfield, Manchester United are still looking to bring in a midfielder. One name which has come up for the same is AS Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini, who is expected to cost the Red Devils €30 Million.

Manchester United have spent close to 200 Million on midfielders over the last three seasons. However, it seems that Jose Mourinho’s search for the perfect midfielder is still not over, with the Red Devils now linked with Roma’s gifted central midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini; according to Corriere dello Sport.

Pellegrini, who joined Roma from Sassuolo last season is expected to cost €30 Million, which is the exact value of his release clause.

Furthermore, Pellegrini’s manager was supposed to be in England, according to the news outlet, in a bid to sort out his client’s future. Reports also suggest that Manchester United have offered the midfielder double of what he is earning now, and the decision to move now rests in his hands.

Since the appointment of Monchi as the director of football at Roma, the club hasn’t held back in selling their star players, as signalled by the sales of Radja Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman. However, if Manchester United are to complete a deal for Pellegrini, they will have to wait at least until the end of the current season.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5