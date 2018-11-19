Cambodia coach Keisuke Honda connects with fans ahead of AFF Suzuki Cup clash

With Cambodia continuing their preparations to face Laos in the AFF Suzuki Cup, the hosts’ general manager Keisuke Honda made rounds to connect with fans.

The Japanese superstar, currently playing for Australian football club Melbourne Victory, could be seen engaging with supporters in Cambodia, chatting with them and giving them t-shirts.

In a Facebook page posted by the Australian club, many have praised Honda’s move as it provides a heart-warming look at the Asian football icon.

Honda has much work to do in the Asian competition, though, as Cambodia have yet to register a point in Group A after losses to Malaysia and Myanmar.

They face another winless team in Laos who have dropped three of their matches in the competition so far.

Photos courtesy of Facebook