Transfer Rumours which can come true in January

The January transfer window is almost here. It feels like only yesterday when the summer window was slammed shut, but now clubs are already gearing up to make use of the winter window. We rate the possibility of these 5 popular transfer rumours.

#5 Ousmane Dembele to Liverpool

Ousmane Dembele’s career has supposedly taken a nosedive after joining Barcelona, which is quite ironic given that moving to the Camp Nou was a step up in his career.

Dembele is currently struggling to adapt in Catalonia and might just be sold in an attempt to recoup as much of the £100 million that Barca spent on him.

This is where Liverpool come in as Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the Frenchman. However, it is also unlikely that Barca would let him go in January.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5

#4 Christian Pulisic to Chelsea

The USA international has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now, with Chelsea being touted as the frontrunners for his signature.

The player himself admitted that he wants to play in the Premier League somewhere down the line. Given how Dortmund eventually sell their best talents, Pulisic is likely to leave someday.

However, January window isn’t usually the time when Dortmund let go of their best stars.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2.5/5

#3 Eric Bailly to Arsenal

Manchester United fans were excited with what Eric Bailly displayed in his first season at the Old Trafford. For some, he was the reincarnation of Nemanja Vidic.

However, it seems as though the excitement was shortlived because the Ivorian hasn’t been able to replicate that good form ever since.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the winter as Mourinho is looking for a complete renovation of his defence.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5

#2 Mario Hermoso to Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s defence is in a bit of a quagmire right now. Not only is Sergio Ramos ageing, but Raphael Varane also looks tired and hasn’t been at his best.

What’s more, Ramos is the only central defender that is fit right now as Nacho, Varane and Vallejo are currently recuperating from their respective injuries.

As a result, the Galacticos are reportedly looking to bring back their academy graduate Mario Hermoso and could do so by paying just €7.5 million.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3.5/5

#1 Toby Alderweireld to Manchester United

Manchester United’s need for defenders is very well documented. After all, Jose Mourinho tried his very best to bring at least one quality centre-back to the team.

He, however, failed in the summer and is likely to try his luck again in January. Recently, the Portuguese was seen watching Belgium’s match against Iceland.

Reports stated that he was looking at Toby Alderweireld. It seems as though United will try to sign him in the winter window and might just be successful this time.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5