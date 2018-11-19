Reports: Neymar could make sensational return to Barcelona

Paris Saint Germain stunned everyone when they signed Neymar for a world record fee last summer. However, reports now suggest that the Brazilian forward could make a sensational return to former club Barcelona.

Neymar’s signing surely signalled PSG’s intent to ‘go big or go broke’ last summer. However, the French superclub didn’t perhaps achieve all they wanted to, as they exited the Champions League in the Round of 16 yet again.

Marca now reports that Neymar is ready to quit PSG after just a year. Barcelona, his former club, is being touted as the Brazilian’s preferred destination.

The Spanish news outlet suggests that Neymar’s father is behind the recent rumours which link his son with a return to Spain. They also suggest that it is a widely-renowned tactic used by him to offer his son to different clubs time and again in order to drive up his value.

Moreover, the report continues to suggest that Barcelona might be interested in bringing him back as well, as the hierarchy still sees him fit to take over from Messi.

However, if the Catalan club does indeed decides to bring the Brazilian back to Camp Nou, they will face stiff competition from Real Madrid, who themselves are on the lookout for Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5