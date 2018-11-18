Dying man’s last request: In lieu of flowers, please send Cristiano Ronaldo goals

Football is a sport which has a special connect with the fans. There are millions of people whose lives revolve around the sport from the moment they are born till the day they die. As a result, there have been many in the past, who have taken their relationship with the sport a ‘step further’. However, what this dying man asked of his club’s star man Cristiano Ronaldo will leave you in bewilderment, and possibly, in tears.

Cristiano Ronaldo has lit up Turin, ever since he traded in from Madrid before the start of the season. The Portuguese international, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in history, has scored 9 goals in 15 appearances across all competitions, so far this season.

With the help of the Ronaldo, Juventus currently sit at the top of Serie A and are, once again, expected to seal the title. Unfortunately, one of the Turin club’s supporters Mario Stefanini wouldn’t be able to witness the Old Lady’s title triumph, as he passed away last Thursday.

As custom dictates in Italy, a poster regarding his death was printed and circulated in his hometown, Fornaci di Barga; which read as follows:

“Mario Stefanini, ‘Il Doro’, aged 77. His children and family announce the sad news.

“The funeral will be on Saturday at the Loppia cemetery.

“In lieu of flowers, please send CR7 goals.”

A piece of paper which tells how Football still continues to make a mark in the daily lives of millions every day.