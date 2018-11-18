Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Juventus involved in stunning swap deal

Despite lighting up the Bundesliga last season, James Rodriguez hasn’t had the best of starts this time around. The Colombian midfielder, who is on loan from Real Madrid, has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern, with the Bavarians now looking at a possibility of swapping the Colombian with Juventus frontman, Paulo Dybala.

If the Calciomercato reports turn out to be true, we could indeed witness one of the most interesting yet complicated transfer sagas of all time. According to the news outlet, Bayern are exploring the possibility of swapping James Rodriguez for Paulo Dybala. However, the German giants may have some trouble completing the deal, provided that they still don’t own James Rodriguez!

The Colombian midfielder is still contractually obligated to Real Madrid and is spending the second of his two seasons on loan in Germany.

While there was a talk of buying the 2014 World Cup star player outright before the start of the season, his faltering performances have seen a potential deal collapse for now. However, with Bayern now expressing an interest in Dybala, James could soon make his move permanent. The whole situation is further made interesting by the fact that Juventus themselves are interested in James and could be willing to offer Paulo Dybala in return.

Furthermore, Real Madrid, who are also one of the names linked with Paulo Dybala, would now want to keep the Colombian to themselves, in case Juventus come calling for a swap.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5