5 greatest players never to receive an international cap

When you look back at all of the incredible football players that have turned out for their international teams, it’s often that some equally good, if not better exponents have been overlooked. Injuries, victims of circumstance, not liked by their national team coaches; there are a plethora of reasons why some players have not had the honour to represent their nation.

We take a look at five players that never earned a single cap.

Steve Bruce (England)

Along with Bryan Robson in midfield and Gary Pallister in defence, Steve Bruce was the glue that held Manchester United together in the early 1990s, helping to land the Red Devils’ first Premier League title and playing the fullest part in United’s dominance at the time.

Robson was ‘captain fantastic’ for club and country, and Pallister even made 22 England appearances.

Bruce, however, was never selected despite being amongst the best in the country in his position and making over 300 appearances for his club side.

Steed Malbranque (France)

Starting his career in Lyon, Malbranque was one of Fulham’s best players for a number of years before reasonable spells at Tottenham and Sunderland.

After 10 years in England, he returned to France to see out his career with Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Caen and MDA Chasselay.

Whilst he could never be termed a ‘star’ as such, his club performances were remarkably consistent, though this never seemed to persuade the French senior team selectors to see what he had to offer.

Turning out for the U21s whilst at Fulham was as good as it got for the player.

Born in Mouscron, he was eligible by birthright to play for Belgium, but they too turned their noses up.

Mikel Arteta (Spain)

Spain really have had an embarrassment of riches available to them over the last decade.

Rightly termed their ‘Golden Era,’ La Roja’s strength in depth during the past 10 years has been nothing short of astonishing, and to that end, it’s not too difficult to understand why Mikel Arteta never managed to break into the senior set-up.

Andres Iniesta and Xavi had the attacking midfield positions locked down and even though Arteta was cut from the same cloth, given his La Masia upbringing, it wasn’t enough to see him given a chance.

Even a solid few years at Everton and a change of position under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal couldn’t convince the powers that be at La Roja that Arteta was worthy of even a single cap in the Spanish shirt.

Though English media reported in 2010 that Arteta would qualify to play for England, this information turned out to be incorrect, dashing the player’s international hopes even further.

Paolo Di Canio (Italy)

Surely the best player to have ever come out of Italy not to have pulled on the Azzurri shirt.

Though Di Canio had an incredible natural ability, unfortunately, controversy followed him everywhere he went, and it’s hard to disagree with anyone that says his lack of an international career can probably be traced to his penchant for getting into trouble.

Into his 30’s by the time he enjoyed his best spell of football at West Ham (1999 to 2003), even his mercurial genius throughout his time in east London wasn’t enough to earn him a coveted debut for the senior international side.

Gabi (Spain)

As with Arteta, Atletico Madrid’s Gabi Fernandez happened to find his path to the Spanish senior side blocked by arguably the greatest La Roja midfield unit of all time.

Captain of the Rojiblancos for their La Liga title triumph, two Champions League finals, their Copa del Rey win in 2013 and their Europa League triumph, Gabi was the eyes and ears of Diego Simeone on the pitch.

A tireless workaholic and a combative and consistent performer on the biggest of European stages, it’s truly a shame that a player of such quality was never able to get a single minute on the pitch for Spain.