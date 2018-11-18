Manchester United line up David De Gea replacement

David De Gea has been Manchester United’s most important player during the last five years. However, with reports suggesting that the Spaniard’s contract extension talks have hit a brick wall, the Red Devils are already on the lookout for a replacement.

Replacing David De Gea at Manchester United won’t be an easy task. The Spanish number one has been an absolute goliath between the posts for the Red Devils. However, with the possibility of his exit looming, United have begun the search for their next ‘Number 1’.

According to The Mirror, that search has led them to Merseyside, with Everton’s Jordan Pickford emerging as the preferred candidate.

Pickford has been in Merseyside since 2017 when he traded a sinking Sunderland ship for high-flying Everton. The English custodian cost the Toffees £25 million initially, with his fees potentially rising up to £30 million based on different add-ons.

As a result, Pickford became the most expensive British goalkeeper in history while also the third-most expensive overall. Since then, however, the 24-year-old has established himself as the number one for both Everton and England.

However, Manchester United’s move for Pickford depends on David de Gea’s refusal to sign a contract extension. The Spaniard’s current deal sees him contracted to the club till 2020.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5