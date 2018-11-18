Chelsea target Alex Sandro and three other ‘big name’ signings in January

Maurizio Sarri’s side have been under the threat of a two-year-transfer ban. As a result, the Chelsea board is now looking to wrap-up four ‘big name’ signings in January itself.

Chelsea are a part of an ongoing FIFA investigation, which could potentially see them receiving a two-year transfer ban. As a result, the Blues are now considering a £200 Million spending spree come January, in a bid to prepare for life outside the transfer market.

According to The Express, Maurizio Sarri has identified four key transfer targets for January- Alex Sandro, Christian Pulisic, Nathan Ake, and Elseid Hysaj. All four players have been linked to the Blues in the past and could make the move to West London.

Starting with Juventus’ Alex Sandro, the Brazilian left-back has seen his place in the team come under threat as the Bianconeri line-up moves for Jordi Alba and Marcelo. As a result, Sandro could make a move to leave Juventus in order to secure a starting position elsewhere, with Chelsea among the likely candidates.

The fullback will cost the Blues up to £50 Million. But first, they will have to beat the likes of Manchester United, who are also in for his signature.

Another player linked with Chelsea is Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic. Reports suggest that Dortmund’s efforts to get him to sign a new contract have hit a brick wall, and the German side are now looking to cash in on the USA international. Furthermore, reports suggest that the Blues are on the verge of securing his services for £70 Million.

Two more players linked with Chelsea in recent times are Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj and Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake. Both will cost the London club £40 Million respectively.

Hysaj’s agent has been pretty vocal about Chelsea’s interest and could broker a deal for his client to move to SW6. On the other hand, Nathan Ake’s contract has a £40 Million buy-back clause which the Blues’ hierarchy put in when they offloaded him to Bournemouth.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5