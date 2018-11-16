5 players who need to move in January window to revive their careers

January is a time of redemption of the clubs who failed to address the cracks in the summer. It is also an escape route for players who haven’t been starters for their clubs and could look elsewhere for a new lease of life.

And here are 5 such players who could do that.

#5 Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

Gary Cahill might be the captain of Chelsea but he is way behind in the pecking order for the central defense spot in his team.

Right now, Maurizio Sarri has shown that he prefers the pair of David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger in the middle of the backline, with even Andreas Christensen not been able to cement a spot there thus far.

#4 Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid might have gone through a rough patch with most of their players failing to perform at the level expected of them. Even then, however, Marcos Llorente couldn’t get a sniff in.

The Spaniard has talent in abundance but the lack of opportunity at the Bernabeu means that his ability is not being used to the fullest and his career is also taking a hit.

#3 Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea)

Another Chelsea player in the list. Maurizio Sarri might have gotten the Blues to play at a great level but he hasn’t been able to rotate the squad and distribute the minutes.

Truth be told, Sarri isn’t really known for rotating his squad, which means that Drinkwater isn’t going to see much action throughout the rest of the season.

#2 Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

With the arrival of Thibaut Courtois at Madrid, it has become clear that Keylor Navas has lost his spot as the number one goalkeeper at the club.

This became evident when the Belgian was preferred to the Costa Rican in goal against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League – a competition where Navas had featured extensively.

#1 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

And finally, Ousmane Dembele. He might have played a wonderful cameo role against Real Madrid in the latest Clasico but it didn’t improve his situation at the club.

In fact, it reports are to be believed, the problems are just seemingly increasing. On top of that, he isn’t performing at the level that a player like him should. All in all, with a combination of his own mental fragility and the pressure of playing for Barcelona is getting the better of him and he should consider moving at least on a temporary basis.