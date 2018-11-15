5 world class players who might announce their retirement at the end of the season

Though football’s ‘Peter Pan’s’ think they can go on playing forever, the fact is that Old Father Time waits for no man. Sooner or later, even the very best in the business have to accept that it’s time to move on and have a second career away from the pitch.

At the end of the 2018/19 season, some huge names are likely to hang up their boots for the final time.

Samuel Eto’o





No one can ever question Samuel Eto’o’s quality, and at his very best he was one of the most feared strikers in Europe. A few months short of his 38th birthday, the Cameroonian is now at his 13th club, Qatar Sports Club.

Like a boxer who just wants to go ‘one more round,’ the striker is getting out every last drop from his career, but come the end of the campaign, there simply won’t be anywhere left to go.

Money-driven, it’s obvious why he’s ended up in the Middle East, however, for their spend, the Qatari’s are going to want a decent return on their investment and Eto’o can’t provide that any longer.

Carlos Tevez

No longer the main man, Carlos Tevez has admitted that he misses the attention of being a ‘protagonist’ and has made peace with himself and his decision to retire in 2019.

Back at Boca Juniors where he began his career and returned in 2015/16 before a big-money move to China, the Argentine knows that he can no longer provide the same high level of performance of yesteryear.

Rather than become a bit part player, he’ll exit stage left gracefully.

“Other times I missed the club when I left, but this time it won’t be the same. I won’t go to another team and I’ll retire at the end of the season with this jersey,” he said on Canal 13 recently.

Iker Casillas

Goalkeepers can generally keep going at higher levels longer than their outfield contemporaries, and Iker Casillas is no exception.

By the end of the current campaign, he will be 38, however, and his contract will also have run out, with Porto showing no signs of renewing the same.

Indeed, the former Real Madrid custodian has already been dropped and that won’t sit well with a man who prides himself on his professionalism.

Having never settled for second-best during his illustrious career, one where he’s won every major honour available to him, he’s not about to let his standards drop now.

A return to Real Madrid is something he’s verbalized in the recent past, and with Santiago Solari ushering in a new dawn at the Santiago Bernabeu, who better than Casillas to be his new goalkeeping coach in time for the new season.

Andrea Barzagli

Although he signed a short contract extension last season at Juventus, Andrea Barzagli is in danger of tarnishing his legacy.

Alongside Giorgio Chiellini, he has formed one of the most fearsome central defensive partnerships in recent memory, but if the Old Lady want to continue their incredible domination in Italy, and take it one step further and conquer Europen, then it’s time for Barzagli to go.

Given his length of incredible service, the club will be loathed to push him out, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they started making noises that they’re looking elsewhere.

Aged 38 at the end of the current campaign, when better to go out than when still at the very top?

Xavi





Four Champions Leagues, two European Championships, the World Cup, countless domestic honours… Xavi Hernandez has won it all, and deserved it all.

One of the true greats of this footballing generation, it will be a sad day indeed when the former Barcelona midfielder retires.

That day isn’t long in coming, however, as he’s already admitted that this season will be his last.

More tired after matches, it takes him longer to recover and that simply won’t do for a player who has been an example for any aspiring youngsters both in the way he plays the game and also how he conducts himself.

Having left the Catalans after their UCL final victory over Juventus in 2015, he’s spent time at Al-Sadd in Qatar enjoying a more leisurely pace to his game, and with a view to earning his coaching badges.

Don’t be surprised to see him back at the Camp Nou as first-team coach in due course.