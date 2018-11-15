Football stars react to Marouane Fellaini’s new haircut

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini’s recent makeover has certainly shocked plenty in the football world.

The Belgian had been sporting an afro since his time with Everton but has recently sported a new look as he did away from his trademark hairstyle.

View this post on Instagram New year, new look #birthday @mitchells_coiffure A post shared by Marouane Fellaini (@fellaini) on Nov 14, 2018 at 3:00am PST

Posting on Instagram, the 30-year-old’s feed has blown up thanks to reactions from fellow football stars.

Dries Mertens and Eric Bailly, Fellaini’s teammates in Belgium and United respectively, had the same reaction as they could only leave a resounding “NO” comment in their peer’s feed.

Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany, also a Belgian, had trouble accepting the fact and blamed Photoshop for the mess.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku could not believe it happened, with him simply asking “You did it??”

Last but certainly not least was Victor Anichebe who was quick to point out Fellaini needed to do a bit more to clean up, suggesting he needed a “proper shape up.”

It should take a few games before people get used to Fellaini’s new look.

Photos courtesy of @Fellaini