5 footballers with movie cameos

Footballers are no less than superstars in today’s world. In what was once a position held by elite actors only, footballers are perhaps more renowned these days. However, that hasn’t stopped some from trying their hand in movies and here are five footballers who have made cameo appearances in movies…

#5 Pele (O Barão Otelo no Barato dos Bilhões)

Some claim that the Brazilian is the greatest player of all time. And while the discussion about it is never ending, what is indisputable is his love of appearing in movies.

The former Brazilian World Cup-winner made his debut on the big screen in O Barão Otelo no Barato dos Bilhões, in 1971. That wasn’t all as he acted in 12 other movies after that.

#4 George Best (Percy)

Perhaps the most talented player Manchester United ever had, George Best had a thing for flamboyance. His great looks made him tailor-made for movies.

And that opportunity presented itself in 1971. He made an appearance as himself in the movie Percy. The movie was of the comedy genre and was really, really absurd, which makes us wonder as to how Best agreed to be in it.

#3 Zinedine Zidane (Asterix At The Olympic Games)

Can you imagine that arguably the greatest football personality (player + manager) of all time was actually in more than one movie? Yes, that is Zidane for you!

The Frenchman was not only in the Goal movie but also acted in a cameo role in a French Film in 2008 named Asterix At The Olympic Games, where NBA star Tony Parker also featured.

#2 David Beckham (Goal)

Another former Manchester United star that has the looks of the Greek God of beauty, David Beckham is the most iconic football personality in terms of marketing.

Beckham can be found in numerous ads and on billboards, but he rarely features in movies. However, he took an exception as he featured in all three Goal movies, with a significant increase in screen time with each passing movie of the series.

#1 Neymar (xXx: Return of Xander Cage)

When it comes to marketability, Neymar is one of the top dogs in the game right now. It is one of the reasons why the Brazilian became the most expensive player of all time when he moved to PSG.

And Hollywood made use of this global appeal by casting him in a cameo alongside the Big Bad Mother****er Samuel L. Jackson, who continuously blabbered all throughout the scene while Neymar listened to him without having a clue of what was actually going on.