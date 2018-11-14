Manchester City looking to sign Napoli midfielder, after missing out on Jorginho

Manchester City’s hunt for a new midfielder has led them to Naples yet again, as they hope to sign Allan in the coming months.

Last summer, Manchester City suffered an embarrassing defeat in their efforts to sign Jorginho from Napoli. The Regista was linked with Guardiola’s team for better part of the summer and almost put his name on the dotted line; only for Chelsea to swoop in at the last minute.

Maurizio Sarri’s appointment at SW6 helped the Blues steal Jorginho from under City’s noses. However, Calciomercato now suggests that the current Premier League champions are looking to move on from the Italian and instead sign his ex-teammate Allan instead.

According to Calciomercato, Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the midfield destroyer, who has himself developed into a key player for Napoli and is looking to bring him to Manchester. Moreover, Guardiola is not the only one who has an interested in Allan, with current Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri also amongst the admirers.

Manchester City are seemingly keeping tabs on the Brazilian. However, Napoli are uninterested in parting ways with their midfield general and will look to repel any offers which are put on the table.

It has been a good week for the player himself, as he was called up to the Brazilian national team for the first time.

Fox Sports Probability Rating: 2/5