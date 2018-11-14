Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two best players in the world of football right now. They have five Ballon d’Or each to themselves and there is always a debate as to who is better.

So, to make things clearer, here are 5 players who played with both of them giving their respective verdicts…

#5 Ezequiel Garay

The Argentine played with Messi for country and with Ronaldo at Real Madrid. When Garay was asked about who is the best in the world, he had no qualms in snubbing his former Real Madrid team-mate as he picked Lionel Messi as the undisputed best of this time.

“When people ask me who is the best player ever, I say Leo. From the first time I saw him with Argentina U-15 to this day he continues to amaze me. He has no limit.”

#4 Andre Gomes

The Portuguese Barcelona midfielder, currently on loan at Everton, had the privilege of playing with both Ronaldo and Messi. So, naturally, he was asked about who is better among the two players.

And he gave a very diplomatic answer, which is only natural because he wouldn’t want to displease his club or national teammate.

“I do not like to compare them out of respect. I will never answer it. I’m Portuguese and I have affection for Cristiano, as much as I do for Messi, who is my teammate at Barcelona.”

#3 Carlos Tevez

Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez and Wayne Rooney formed an irresistible trio at the Old Trafford that won the double in the 2007-08 season.

Naturally, the Argentine was asked to give his opinion on the duo of Messi and Ronaldo, to which he praised both but slightly sided with his compatriot.

“Cristiano had to work and prepare himself to be the best, while for Leo it comes naturally.Those are the greatest differences that I see between the two best players on the planet. Messi plays another sport. For Messi to score three goals [in any given game] is normal.”

#2 Angel di Maria

Angel di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo had a special kind of understanding during their days at Madrid.

One can never forget how the Portuguese rose above all to head in the Argentine’s beautiful cross against Barcelona in the 2011 Copa del Rey final. However, di Maria didn’t mince his words while choosing Messi over his former Madrid teammate.

“Messi is always the best, he’s the best every year. Cristiano Ronaldo’s a special player, but Messi’s from another planet. There are no words to describe Messi, he always surprises you.”

#1 Gerard Pique

For someone who has never missed out an opportunity to take a dig at rivals Real Madrid and its players, Gerard Pique gave a brilliant answer to the debate between Ronaldo and Messi.

Pique played with Ronaldo during their time at Manchester United but opted for Messi while also keeping the Portuguese at the pinnacle of humans.

“For me, it’s like Messi is not human but Cristiano is the best of the humans.”

In conclusion, not a single player here opted for Ronaldo over Messi while four of them chose the Argentine over the Portuguese. Makes you think.