Olivier Giroud set to star in upcoming Spider-Man movie

Chelsea and France’s Olivier Giroud is set to star in the upcoming animated Spider-Man animated flick. His compatriot and Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe will be a part of the movie as well.

Giroud, through his Twitter account, announced that he will be voicing Green Goblin (Bouffon Vert) in the French version of the movie. It has also been confirmed that Kimpembe will be voicing another one of the villains, Scorpion, in the animated flick.

Je suis très heureux de vous annoncer que je prêterai ma voix au Green goblin dans le film #SpiderManNewGeneration, le 12 décembre au cinéma !@SonyPicturesFr pic.twitter.com/rlWxb96A3u — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) November 13, 2018

Vos Spider-Héros vous donnent rendez-vous le 12 décembre au cinéma dans #SpiderManNewGeneration ! 🕸🕷 pic.twitter.com/gkig9oCHi1 — Sony Pictures France (@SonyPicturesFr) November 12, 2018

The film, which is set for a worldwide release on December 12, is titled ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ in English while the French version of it would be titled ‘Spider-Man: New Generation’.

Both the players were a part of the World Cup-winning French side and are in the French side for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture against the Netherlands on November 16 as well. Les Blues will then host Uruguay for a friendly on November 20.

Giroud and Kimpembe won’t be the first footballers to try their hands at acting. Footballing greats such as Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Neymar, Pele, Andres Iniesta, Lukas Podolski, Antione Griezmann, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho have been parts of movies in the past as well.

Interestingly, Giroud and Kimpembe’s France teammate Griezmann has given the voice for Spiderman in the French version of Lego Batman Movie.