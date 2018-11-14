Juventus looking at Dortmund star as heir to Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus may have just acquired one of the best players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Bianconeri are already lining up his replacement in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

According to Calciomercato, the Italian giants are hoping to conclude a deal to bring Jadon Sancho to Turin. The English youngster, who turned 18 last March, is expected to fetch a fee of around €80 million.

During the Summer transfer window, Juventus pulled off one of the transfer stories of the season, when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. However, the Bianconeri are already preparing for the time Ronaldo leaves and want to bring in Jadon Sancho as his replacement. The Italian giants are hoping that the Portuguese can act as a mentor to Sancho, who is slowly starting to build a reputation for himself at Dortmund.

Sancho, meanwhile, has made a wonderful start to the season under new coach Lucian Favre, netting five goals across all competitions. The pacy forward also has seven assists to his name and has become a key player for Borussia Dortmund.

If a deal is indeed struck, it would mean that Dortmund earn ten times what they initially paid for the English youngster, when they signed him from Manchester City for a meagre €8 Million.

