Welbeck admits ‘difficult’ recovery

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck is finding his recovery period "difficult" as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury sustained last season.

The England international is expected to make his comeback in the New Year after undergoing surgery to correct the problem, having not featured at all for the Gunners this term.

Welbeck, who scored eight goals in his first season at the Emirates following his move from Manchester United in 2014, admits his rehabilitation is slow going but he's determined to carry on in the hope of making a full recovery and getting back on the pitch to help Arsene Wenger's side in their title push.

"It's slow and steady but it's coming along," he told the club's official website. "It's difficult to see the lads when you're still in the gym, doing double days, but once I get back out on the pitch and start running I will be much happier.

"It's a difficult period for me but I'm looking forward to coming back strong. I want to get back out on the pitch, keep on improving, keep training and keep fit – that's the main thing. I just want to get back to playing football.

"I'm trying to build the muscle and it's hard, but it's something that I've grasped with two hands and I'm really looking forward to my return."

The 24-year-old missed 18 games for the north Londoners during the 2014/15 campaign as he struggled with three separate injuries.