5 unbeaten streaks in Europe’s top leagues this season

The beauty of football is that it is like life. Every season, some things always repeat. Today, we will be focusing on the unbeaten runs in Europe’s top five leagues so far this season…

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the five longest unbeaten streaks in Europe this season!

#5 Chelsea – 12 games



The Premier League is a place which is currently witnessing several teams go through an unbeaten run. At number five in this list are Chelsea, who have found a new lease of life under Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues have played in 12 league games this season and have won in 8 of them while drawing the rest of the games and scoring 27 goals and conceding just 8 in the process.

#4 Liverpool – 12 games

Tied with Chelsea but with more wins, Liverpool find themselves one place above Chelsea here, just like they are a place above them in the league and are posing a good challenge for the title.

With 9 wins and three draws, the Reds are currently on a 12 game unbeaten run in the Premier League. In the process, they have scored 23 goals and have conceded just five times.

#3 Manchester City – 12 games

The current league-leaders in the Premier League, Manchester City are playing the best and most efficient football in England. The Etihad outfit have just looked invincible.

So far, they are on top of the Premier League with 10 wins and two draws from 12 games. On top of that, they have scored an astounding 36 goals and have let just five in.

#2 Juventus – 12 games

Is there any doubt that the Serie A is going to be won by Juventus for the 8th season in a row? The Old Lady just keep evolving to outfox their opponents in the Serie A and this season has been no different.

They have played in 12 games in Serie A so far this season and have won 11 one of them. The only time they didn’t win was against Genoa as the latter held them to a 1-1 draw.

#1 Paris Saint-Germain – 13 games

The French Ligue 1 is just too easy for them, isn’t it? There is already a 13 point gap between them and the second placed team, Lille, and there is no way they are not winning the league.

The Parisiens have completed 13 games in the league and have won all of them. All. Of. Them. They have scored an unbelievable 45 goals and have conceded only 7 goals in the process.