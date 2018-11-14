5 loan deals in January that could help top clubs

One of the rarest sight in football is to see a top team signing a good player on loan for the sake of instant improvement of the team. It is only natural, isn’t it? After all, which club in their right minds would let go of a good player on loan? However, there are times when exceptions are made (just ask James Rodriguez or Mateo Kovacic) as here are 3 loan deals top clubs should look at…

#5 Nicolas Otamendi to Real Madrid

The chances of this happening are minimal but the opportunity is there. After all, Nicolas Otamendi hasn’t been a regular fixture for Manchester City.

Meanwhile, at Real Madrid, the only fit centre-half they have right now is Sergio Ramos. The others are all injured to the point that Castilla star Javi Sanchez has had to fill in.

#4 Marcus Rashford to Bayern Munich

This might sound completely crazy at first look but after a while, it might start making sense. The Bavarians are currently struggling in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Rashford is finding it hard to get minutes and now with Martial in form, he has a steeper hill to climb. Looking at how Jadon Sancho has done in Dortmund, another Englishman in the Bundesliga might not be a bad idea.

#3 Denis Suarez to Arsenal

The Gunners are currently playing some good football and churning out results, but it doesn’t hide the fact that they are slightly weak in midfield.

With Aaron Ramsey also likely to depart in January itself, Emery could do worse than sign Barcelona’s Denis Suarez on loan, who, as talented as he might be, hasn’t been able to stamp his authority with the Catalans.

#2 Marcos Llorente to Tottenham

Another Madrid player, Marcos Llorente has found it incredibly difficult to break into the first team of the Blancos.

With guys like Kroos, Modric and Casemiro holding the midfield spot and Ceballos, Valverde and Isco waiting in the wings, it is unlikely for him to gain minutes.

His talent, however, is apparent and so is Spurs’ lack of bite in midfield. With Llorente on board, Spurs will have a fluent passer in front of the defence who is also adept at guarding it.

#1 Mehdi Benatia to Manchester United

This is just a quick fix for the Red Devils and nothing more. Benatia is in his 30s and has plenty of experience behind his back. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are heavily short in the centre-half area in terms of quality – despite the fact that they have 5 players for those two spots.

Now, Benatia is not among the best defenders in the world but he certainly knows how to keep his ground in the backline much better than most of the defenders defending the crest of the Red Devils.

As a result, a short-term loan deal could do wonders for the team that needs quality centre-backs.