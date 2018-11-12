Cristiano Ronaldo offers Wojciech Szczesny penalty advice, before he saves it

It is pretty much established that there is nothing Cristiano Ronaldo can’t do on a football pitch; apart from making saves in between the posts. However, that didn’t stop him from advising Wojciech Szczesny on how to save Higuain’s penalty, which the Polish shot-stopper ultimately did.

Gameweek 12 arrived in Serie A with Juventus taking on AC Milan in the headline fixture. The Bianconeri were already on the top of the table before the match and went on to further increase their lead afterwards.

Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring for Juve in the 8th minute after being set up by Alex Sandro via a cross. However, Milan did not sit back and were ultimately awarded a penalty, when Mehdi Benatia handled the ball inside the box.

It was at that moment that Ronaldo made his way to Szczesny in goal, before advising him on how to save his ex-Real Madrid teammate’s spot kick. The Juventus custodian seemingly took the advice and made a superb stop to keep the score 1-0.

Post-match, the Polish keeper revealed the conversation between him and Ronaldo:

“Ronaldo told me to go early, because Pipita (Gonzalo Higuain) tends to take powerful penalties, but then I already knew that … We scored early, lowered the tempo and controlled the game, which is what we wanted to do.”

Higuain’s fortunes wouldn’t alter during the match, with the Argentine forward receiving his marching orders following an argument with the referee in the 83rd minute.

However, moments before Higuain’s red card, Cristiano Ronaldo had doubled Juventus’ lead, after firing in a volley from close range.

The win against Milan means that Juventus have set a new Serie A record for points haul (34) after 12 games. The Bianconeri currently sit at the summit of the Italian first division, 6 points clear of their closest competitors Napoli.