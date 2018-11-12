Real Madrid set to raid Chelsea again in the summer

Sources claiming Eden Hazard’s impending move to Real Madrid have been aplenty. However, this time, reports have linked the Galacticos with yet another Chelsea player, in the form of N’Golo Kante.

Don Balon claims that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is hoping to secure the signing of French midfielder N’Golo Kante from Chelse next summer. The dynamic midfielder has been one of the best performers in the Premier League over the past three years but could soon be making the move to the Spanish capital.

However, to bring in the Chelsea man, Los Blancos would be required to cough up to 140 Million. Nevertheless, Don Balon claims that the Madrid President wants to bring in the midfielder at all costs in order to create a double pivot of Casemiro and Kante.

Kante moved from Caen to Leicester City in 2015 and went on to star for the Foxes in their remarkable title0winning season. The Frenchman joined Chelsea in the following season, and once again, helped his new side win the Premier League. He has also been a key player for the national team under Didier Deschamps and helped Les Bleus win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Furthermore, Kante is not the only player linked with a move to Real, with teammate Eden Hazard on Los Blancos’ radar for what seems like an eternity. The Belgian is yet to sign a contract extension at Chelsea, fueling the transfer talk even further.