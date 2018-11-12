WATCH: Highlights of thrilling Boca-River Copa Libertadores final

Boca Juniors and River Plate played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final.

River Plate hold a narrow advantage in the Copa Libertadores final after twice coming from behind to claim a 2-2 draw in the first leg away to Boca Juniors.

Argentina’s bitter rivals were due to face off in the first ever Superclasico Copa Libertadores final on Saturday but stormy weather in Buenos Aires led to the game’s postponement.

Sunday’s first leg was worth the wait, though, as an own goal scored by Boca’s Carlos Izquierdoz left the final in the balance ahead of the second leg at Estadio Monumental.

Ramon Abila, Lucas Pratto and Dario Benedetto were also on the scoresheet in a gripping encounter at La Bombonera, with the sides to face off again in 13 days’ time.