3 possible destinations for Zinedine Zidane

During his time as a player, Zinedine Zidane was highly revered due to his skill and ability on the ball. After his retirement, he entered coaching but not many thought that he would make it big.

After the sacking of Rafa Benitez in January 2016, the Frenchman got his chance as he was appointed the manager of the Galacticos. The rest, as they say, is history. Zidane stayed with the Blancos for two-and-a-half seasons and won three Champions League titles in a row.

However, after winning in Kiev, Zidane announced his resignation and is now a free agent. So here are three clubs where he could join.

#3 Juventus

There were strong rumours of Zidane replacing Max Allegri after the end of the season, a story that still doesn’t fade away completely. The Bianconeri have dominated the domestic scene quite easily.

However, they are yet to win the trophy that they crave the most right now: the Champions League. They have played in two finals since 2015 but failed to win both of them.

Should Allegri not bring home the Champions League title, there is a good chance that the former World Cup-winning midfielder is brought in as he is a specialist in winning Europe’s premier competition.

#2 Bayern Munich

Niko Kovac’s appointment was questionable from the very beginning. However, the Bavarians were hoping that they were right with the selection of Kovac.

And now, just a few months later, the skeptics seem to be the one winning here as the Croat hasn’t been able to inspire the German giants. As a result, Bayern are said to be looking at alternatives for their current manager.

Should things get worse for the Bavarians, then Kovac could be sacked and Zidane could be given the throne of the biggest club in Germany.

#1 Manchester United

If rumours were to be believed, then the former Juventus midfielder should have been the manager of the Red Devils by now. Just before United’s game against Newcastle, Jose Mourinho was on the verge of being sacked.

And yet, after a great comeback win against the Magpies, the Old Trafford outfit – and Mourinho – seem to have been rejuvenated. However, Duncan Castles, who is reportedly close to Mourinho, believes that the club are still looking at Mourinho’s position closely.

So, it would be safe to assume that even the former Inter boss could be shown the exit door should some results not go in their way, paving the way for Zidane to make an entrance.