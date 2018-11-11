Thierry Henry revealed who he believes should win Ballon d’Or

Monaco coach Thierry Henry revealed who he believes should win the Ballon d’Or – and he has trimmed it down to two, sort of.

The former Arsenal striker claimed that Chelsea’s Eden Hazard or a French football player should win the coveted award.

Henry said: “It would be a travesty if a French player or Eden Hazard didn’t win it.”

Also a former star for FC Barcelona, Henry didn’t reveal any particular name in the World Cup-winning French team but singled out Hazard who he worked with during his time while a coach at Belgium.

Henry further revealed that Hazard has been the best player in the year, but winning the World Cup is not something to be taken lightly as well, and he went on to say: “Maybe we’re biased, maybe, but it’d be very good for French football too.”

Noteworthy is that he never mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who are both five-time winners and Real Madrid star Luka Modric who won “The Best” recently.