Zlatan Ibrahimovic will only return to Paris Saint-Germain for one reason

Los Angeles Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently revealed that former club Paris Saint-Germain want the Swede back, but Zlatan only wants to return for a specific role in the club.

Speaking to reporters, Ibrahimovic said that the only way he will return to the club is if he’s the boss.

He said: “At PSG, they want me to work for the club. If I come back to PSG, it’s to be the boss. I cannot come for anything else. The only way to make me come, that will be it.

“There are no other possible positions for me. But it’s not for now, I’m an active player and I still want to play. When I choose what I want to do, I will inform the world.”

About playing elsewhere in Europe after the Major League Soccer season ends, Ibrahimovic was not closing any doors.

He admitted: “I do not know what I’m going to do. I know that many European clubs are interested, but I am happy here, I love my life, my family too. And I need a challenge, a reason to keep playing.

“I do not want to come to a club just because I’m Zlatan Ibrahimovic. I want to arrive and make a difference. That’s what I’ve always done, everywhere.”

At the moment, Zlatan has done just that in Los Angeles as he’s scored 22 goals in 27 appearances. As a result, Ibrahimovic has been shortlisted for the league’s Most Valuable Player award.