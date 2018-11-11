Football |

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Copa Libertadores final first leg postponed due to rain

First leg of the much-anticipated Copa Libertadores Superclasico final between Boca Juniors and River Plate has been postponed due to heavy rain after a lot of confusion.

Arch-rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate were set to face each other in the first leg of South America’s continental championship Copa Libertadores final at Boca’s La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires. The match was scheduled to kick-off at 3 PM local time on Saturday.

However, torrential rain in the Argentine capital city forced the organizers to rework on the scheduling of the all-important clash. Initially, it was believed that the match can be played with a delayed kick-off despite the questionable condition of  La Bombonera pitch which was waterlogged.

The rain, however, continued to pour down and it was later decided by CONMEBOL that the match will be postponed to a 4 PM local time (9 PM GMT) kick-off on Sunday. ‘Rain in Buenos Aires postponed the first game of the final for this Sunday,’ South American football’s governing body announced on Twitter.

The confusion surrounding the kick-off was such that Boca’s team coach had already left for the stadium before he was asked to return and the first leg postponed. The famed Superclasico derby has been fiercely contested over the years and thus Boca fans had started pouring into the stadium, despite the downpour.

This is the first time that the two Argentine powerhouses are meeting in the final of Copa Libertadores. The second leg of the final is scheduled to be played on 24th November at River Plate’s La Monumental stadium.

